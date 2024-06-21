LumberKings Drop Game One to Catfish

June 21, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release









Clinton LumberKings on game night

() Clinton LumberKings on game night()

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings lost 7-4 to the Cape Catfish on Friday night at NelsonCorp Field.

The scoring opened in the 6th inning when the Cape Catfish took advantage of some aggressive baserunning. Bryce Cannon stole second base, and JJ Williams followed suit by stealing home, putting the Catfish on the board. Lane Crowden then singled to right field, driving in Cannon and extending the lead to 2-0. A wild pitch allowed Crowden to score, pushing the Catfish's lead to 3-0.

The Clinton LumberKings responded in the bottom of the 6th inning. Cougar Cooke doubled to left field, scoring Chase Womack and advancing RJ Ruais to third, making it 3-1. Karson Grout followed with a single to center field, bringing home Cooke and Ruais, tying the game at 3-3. The LumberKings' rally showed their resilience and ability to fight back under pressure.

However, the Catfish regained their momentum in the 7th inning. Brooks Kettering singled to center field, scoring Corbin Malott to give the Catfish a 4-3 lead. Bryce Cannon continued his impactful performance by singling to right field and driving in JJ Williams and Kettering, extending the lead to 6-3. An error by the LumberKings' shortstop allowed Cannon to score, making it 7-3.

In the 9th inning, the LumberKings attempted a comeback when Cougar Cooke scored on a wild pitch after Noah Thein advanced to third. Despite their efforts, the LumberKings couldn't close the gap, and the Catfish secured the win with a final score of 7-4. The game, attended by 1,952 fans, lasted just under three hours and showcased exciting plays and strategic maneuvers from both teams.

The LumberKings return to action on Saturday, June 22 as the LumberKings look to split the series with the Cape Catfish. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from June 21, 2024

LumberKings Drop Game One to Catfish - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.