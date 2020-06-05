LumberKings Curbside Pick-Up Special Offer

June 5, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The LumberKings have revamped the Curbside Concessions menu. Fans will be able to order a Steak Sandwich or a Brat Pattie Sandwich Basket. Fans will be welcomed to enter NelsonCorp Field and enjoy their lunch with a view of the ballpark, while also enjoying an alcoholic beverage within the confines of the stadium. Face masks must be worn upon entering the stadium, with the exception of while eating or drinking. Food will be available on Thursday, June 11th from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The additions of the Brat Pattie and Ribeye Steak Sandwich Baskets add more variety to the menu. The Brat Pattie will come with a side of potato salad and baked beans, while the Ribeye will also feature peppers and onions.

Fans can view the menu by clicking the link here and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

