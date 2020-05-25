LumberKings Curbside Pick-Up Special Offer

May 25, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The LumberKings will be back serving ballpark food on Thursday, May 28th from 12 pm to 6 pm. For the first time in 2020, fans will be welcomed to enter NelsonCorp Field and enjoy their lunch with a view of the ballpark.

The LumberKings have also added a Meatloaf Sandwich Basket, with a side of coleslaw and a bag of chis. There is a limited quantity available. The buy one, get one offer for hot dogs has been extended through this week, along with the free bobblehead on orders of $25 or more and can choose from the following:

Edwin Diaz

Kyle Seager

Ketel Marte

Taijuan Walker

Denny McLain

Solomon Torres

Tyler O'Neill

Fans can view the menu by clicking the link here and can order over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

