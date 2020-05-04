LumberKings Curbside Pick-Up Special Offer

May 4, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) - The LumberKings will be serving up a special deal on Thursday, May 7th during its curbside pick-up by offering one of eight LumberKings' bobbleheads for free with purchase of $25 or more, while supplies last.

Pick from the following:

James Paxton

Edwin DIaz

Kyle Seager

Ketel Marte

Tiajuan Walker

Denny McLain

Solomon Torres

Tyler O'Neill

Thursday's menu will continue to consist of Garbage Pails, BBQ pulled pork sandwich basket, BBQ pulled port nachos, and much more.

Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order (Order Form) over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727 ext #1, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to [email protected] and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

