LumberKings Continuing Curbside Pick up

April 27, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





(Clinton, IA) -The Clinton LumberKings will be continuing it's curbside pick up at NelsonCorp Field every Thursday, for the foreseeable future, from noon to 6:00 pm with an expanded menu.

In addition to ballpark favorites like the Garbage Pail, burgers, brats, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches, the LumberKings have added BBQ pulled pork nachos, regular nachos and BBQ pulled pork basket combo to the menu.

Fans can view the menu at lumberkings.com and can order (Order Form ) over the phone by calling the LumberKings' office at (563) 242-0727, payment must be made over the phone. Orders can also be emailed to lumberkings@lumberkings.com and the Lumberkings' office will call to confirm the order. Payment must be made over the phone and by 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Orders can be picked up curbside at NelsonCorp Field by pulling up to the gate next to the kid's playground area on 6th Avenue North. Orders will be delivered to your car door.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2020

LumberKings Continuing Curbside Pick up - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.