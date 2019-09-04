Luken Baker Wins Florida State League Player of the Month

Palm Beach Cardinals infielder Luken Baker was named Florida State League Player of the Month for his outstanding offensive performance in August. He is the second Palm Beach player to earn the accolade with outfielder Justin Toerner winning Player of the Month for April.

The first baseman finished the season strong hitting .346 with four home runs while leading the league with a .654 slugging percentage, 1.067 OPS, and 11 doubles in the league's final month. The TCU alum reached safely in 21 of 23 games.

The Cardinals 2018 second-round pick finished his first full Minor League season hitting .244 with 10 homers and 53 RBI in 122 games. He led the team this past season in home runs, RBI, walks (52), hits (107), and runs (47). Additionally, the Texas native finished in the top 10 of the Florida State League in walks (7th), extra-base hits (3rd), and total bases (7th).

