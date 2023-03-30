Luis Rodriguez Named to Alpb Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Luis Rodriguez, who caught more games than any other player in league history, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Thursday. He is the 10th of 25 outstanding players to be named to the honorary squad.

Rodriguez spent 10 seasons in the Atlantic League after breaking in with the Long Island Ducks in 2004 and helping them win the first of their four league titles. After playing with the Nashua Pride in 2005, Rodriguez spent eight seasons with the Bridgeport Bluefish from 2008-15. Rodriguez became a player-coach with Bridgeport in 2012 and then managed the Bluefish during the 2016 and '17 seasons. He has also coached Team Venezuela in previous World Baseball Classics.

During his playing days, Rodriguez was known as "The Machete" for his ability to cut down base runners with a cannon of an arm. He finished his career with a .985 fielding percentage.

"It's been a long road," said Rodriguez. "I was proud to play in the league and manage and I was fortunate to win a league championship. It's been great. I am happy and excited to be a part of this team."

While he ranks No. 12 in the Atlantic League in games played with 816, he is the all-time leader in games as a catcher with 788. He was selected to the 2010 ALPB All-Star Game in Long Island where he collected a base hit in helping the Liberty Division post a 7-1 victory. Rodriguez led Bridgeport to the 2010 League Championship Series where he posted a .300 batting average.

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and has selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Luis and his wife Kristen reside in Endicott, NY. He is the father of two children, a daughter Lexus and a son Luis, Jr. whom both live in Tampa.

Over the course of the next few weeks, the 25th Anniversary Team will be revealed one at a time on the ALPB website and social media channels as well as the same platforms of each Atlantic League club. Please visit each week to see which fan favorite players made the all-time greats roster.

Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team Members

LHP Mike Guilfoyle

RHP Tim Cain

OF Glenn Murray

3B Jeff Nettles

RHP Lincoln Mikkelsen

UTIL/DH Ray Navarrete

RHP Jim Ed Warden

1B Josh Pressley

C Francisco Morales

C Luis Rodriguez

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

