Low Point: Revs Swept in High Point

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution lost their fifth in-a-row, suffering a weekend sweep against the High Point Rockers with a 12-2 loss at Truist Point on Sunday evening.

York fell behind big in the first two innings as the High Point offense went to work right away. The Rockers scored twice in the first on a Jerry Downs sac fly and a Zander Wiel RBI ground out, before erupting for six more in the second to go up 8-0. Michael Martinez socked a homer to right to kick off the big frame, while the second run scored on a bases loaded swinging bunt hit off the bat of Ben Aklinski. Downs drilled a two-run double to right, Wiel added another RBI ground out, and Logan Morrison nailed a run-scoring double to right center.

The Revs got on the board in the third as JC Encarnacion launched a long two-run homer to left field, his 13th of the year, but that was the extent of York's run production on the day.

Revs starter Courtney Mack was lifted after two innings due to injury, as reliever Nick Green entered to work a 1-2-3 third, but the Rockers got to Green for three runs on four hits in the fourth as the lead expanded to 11-2. Morrison ripped a two-run double to right and Jay Gonzalez singled home a run as part of the rally.

Franklin Van Gurp calmed things with two scoreless innings in relief including escaping a fifth inning jam on a bases loaded double play off the bat of Wiel, before setting down the side in order with a pair of strikeouts in the sixth.

Doug Olcese followed with a scoreless seventh, before the Rockers plated their final run on a bases loaded walk by Carlos Ventura to JR DiSarcina with two outs in the eighth.

Rockers starter Craig Stem worked five innings to earn the win, taking over the High Point franchise lead with his 12th victory in a Rockers uniform. Three relievers combined to handle the final four innings, keeping the Revs off the board the rest of the way.

The win is High Point's fifth consecutive victory, maintaining its half-game lead in the Atlantic League's wild card race.

York returns home on Labor Day Monday, hosting the Long Island Ducks at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

