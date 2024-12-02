Louisville Sports Entertainment District Proposed Next to Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Mayor Craig Greenberg today announced a transformative new mixed-use development proposal adjacent to Louisville Slugger Field.

The proposal is a joint venture between Louisville Bats' owner Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) and Machete Group, an industry leader specializing in the planning and development of sports and entertainment venues and adjacent mixed-use projects. Louisville Metro Government is working with DBH and Machete on a draft development agreement that would outline potential public participation in the proposed District.

The proposed Louisville Sports Entertainment District is part of ongoing revitalization efforts to create a more vibrant, healthy, and connected downtown and would offer a mix of housing, retail, hospitality, and entertainment options. If realized, the project would activate a currently underutilized space to create a vital connection point for the community between downtown, Butchertown, NuLu, and Waterfront Park.

"This exciting development represents our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "We are being proactive about developing surface lots across our downtown; these type of lots are ripe for development that benefits our city as a whole and its residents. We look forward to continuing to work with Machete Group and Diamond Baseball Holdings hopefully make this District a reality."

With over 500,000 square-feet of mixed-use development, the District would be a unique destination for the Louisville community, featuring well-amenitized residences, a full-service boutique hotel, office and meeting spaces, retail shops, a revitalized entrance to Slugger Field, and on-site parking - all steps away from the iconic downtown ballpark.

"The opportunity to contribute to the ongoing revitalization efforts in downtown Louisville and create a hub of energy and excitement surrounding the home of the Bats is a game-changer for our organization and our fans," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH, owner of the Bats. "We're thrilled to double-down on the commitment we made to the Louisville community more than a year ago when we acquired the Bats and look forward to further enhancing the overall experience for everyone who visits Slugger Field."

"We are thrilled to be part of a development proposal that would not only enhance the local sports culture but also contributes to the overall growth and vitality of Louisville," said David Carlock, Principal at Machete Group. "This mixed-use space will create a new neighborhood that blends leisure, entertainment, and residential living, making it a desirable destination for all."

The development would generate jobs, boost local business, attract new talent, and create a vibrant community atmosphere. Specific details of the project are yet to be confirmed as the public review and approvals process is set to begin imminently.

"The proposed district represents a significant investment in the continued transformation of our Downtown core," said Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership. "This project would add needed residential development, with entertainment and hospitality options, and would become a new destination, as well as add density to this area, improving vibrancy and perception of safety."

