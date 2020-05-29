Louisiana Knights to Play at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers in partnership with the Louisiana Knights announced on Friday that MGM Park will host Knights' games during the month of June. Beginning on June 6 and concluding on June 28, the Knights will play games at the home of the Shuckers over four weekends.

"Obviously we would be excited to finally get back on the field regardless, but being aided by an organization like the Biloxi Shuckers makes things even better," said founder and President of the Louisiana Knights Jack Cressend. "We are excited for the opportunity this provides for our players. While the world, including baseball, has been stopped during this pandemic, we have been steady at work making the necessary adjustments to keep us in compliance with all state and federal guidelines. The safety of players, coaches and fans is always our top priority. While everything won't be the same as before, we are eager to watch our players compete on the field."

For Knights games, the staff at MGM Park will take all necessary precautions to ensure proper sanitation and social distancing measures in compliance with local, state and federal guidelines in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

"With the Shuckers' season delayed for the time being, we are excited about the opportunity to have the Louisiana Knights playing quality baseball at MGM Park. However, the health and safety of everyone will remain our top priority," said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed as baseball returns to MGM Park for the first time since mid-March.

Stadium Operations Manager Kennedy Helms has been leading the charge to make MGM Park a safe environment for all who enter. Among the changes fans can expect include a limited stadium seating capacity by blocking off certain seats, rows or sections. There will also be hand sanitizer stationed at the front gates, outside the restrooms and by the concession stands.

"In addition to limiting the seating and maintaining social distancing, we understand cleaning and disinfecting is more important now than ever," said Helms. "That is why we are working closely with our partners at ServiceMaster Clean to ensure we provide the safest possible environment at MGM Park."

The Knights will start playing games at MGM Park on June 6 and play a series of games each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until June 28. Tickets will be available for purchase at the main gate on the day of the game.

Based in Mandeville, Louisiana, the Louisiana Knights are one of the most respected baseball programs in the country. The Knights are comprised of multiple teams ranging from U8 to High School and compete in tournaments locally and nationally throughout the summer and fall. Players from all over the Gulf Coast region have enjoyed high levels of success with the Knights and several hundred of their players have gone on to successful college and professional careers. The organization's mission is to provide its players and families with lifelong memories while giving players all the resources necessary to become the best versions of themselves on and off the field.

The Shuckers front office is still open remotely during normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. Fans can reach the front office by calling (228) 233-3465 or emailing [email protected]

