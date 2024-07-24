Loudoun United FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

July 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC Video







An early header from Nathan Dossantos and a league-leading 19th goal from America's top domestic goalscorer Nick Markanich propelled the Charleston Battery to a 2-1 win over Loudoun United FC at Segra Field.

