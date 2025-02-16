Loudoun United Draw with Philadelphia Union in Preseason Match

February 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Philadelphia, PA - Loudoun United Football Club's first preseason match on the road versus Philadelphia Union finishes in a 4-4 draw.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club's preseason record moves to 1-0-1 following a 4-4 draw against Philadelphia Union on the road. Philadelphia opened the scoring early after Stas Korzeniowski found the back of the net from a shot inside the box. Loudoun United found momentum just minutes later when Wesley Leggett drew a penalty kick that was buried with ease by Keegan Tingey to bring us back to even. Leggett would then go on to find the back of the net twice in the first half, giving the Red-And-White a two-goal advantage over Philadelphia heading into halftime.

After substitutions made in the second half, Philadelphia scored two quick goals, one from Rafanello and one from Bueno, that tied the match back up at 3 goals apiece. Loudoun United FC Trialist scored the fourth and last goal for the Red-And-White to give Loudoun the lead once again. However, Philadelphia's Cavan Sullivan found the back of the net late in the second half to bring the match back even to 4-4.

Starting XI

Hugo Fauroux, Kwame Awuah, Jacob Erlandson, Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey, Drew Skundrich, Tommy McCabe, Florian Valot, Abdellatif Aboukoura, Wesley Leggett, and Zach Ryan.

Scoring Summary

Stas Korzeniowski (PHI)

Keegan Tingey (LUFC)

Wesley Leggett (LUFC)

Wesley Leggett (LUFC)

Jeremy Faranello (PHI)

Jesus Bueno (PHI)

Trialist (LUFC)

Cavan Sullivan (PHI)

About Segra Field

Segra Field is a premier 5,000-seat stadium and home to United Soccer League (USL) Championship team, Loudoun United FC. Located in Leesburg, VA, the stadium officially opened its doors on August 9, 2019. Segra Field has the capability to host a variety of other events including concerts, corporate gatherings, festivals, and more. The flexibility of the venue allows each host the ability to transform the space and create a memorable event.

