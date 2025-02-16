Hounds Take 1-0 Win over Columbus Crew 2

February 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Robbie Mertz of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (left) vs. Columbus Crew 2

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC) Robbie Mertz of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (left) vs. Columbus Crew 2(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC)

PITTSBURGH - A late-match goal gave the Pittsburgh Riverhounds their third consecutive preseason win, 1-0, over Columbus Crew 2 of MLS Next Pro this afternoon on the snow-covered Highmark Stadium turf.

The Hounds (3-0-0) got the game's only goal in the 78th minute with a solid strike from 20 yards out by one of the team's non-roster trialists. Bertin Jacquesson won a high, looping ball and nudged it back diagonally with his body, setting up the right-footed finish from distance.

It was the first time the Hounds had played a team from MLS Next Pro in preseason; their previous matchup with an MLS reserve grade side was back in 2021 - the year before the formation of Next Pro - when they defeated Philadelphia Union II at Highmark Stadium.

The game was also the second shutout in the past three preseason matches for the Hounds, with the only goal conceded in that stretch coming on a penalty kick. Eric Dick played the first 60 minutes of the match and needed to make just one save, before Jacob Randolph came on in relief for the final half hour.

The Hounds were strong in possession out of the gates, despite the snow cover and blustery conditions, but their best early chance came by way of set piece. Robbie Mertz took a quick corner kick, and the ball was curled into the box where Bradley Sample was unmarked. Sample rose to put a firm header on goal, but the attempt flew into the goalkeeper's hands.

Junior Etou picked up where he left off a season ago, getting behind the defense on the left side multiple times. In the 52nd minute, his low cross from along the goal line was parried away by the goalkeeper, but no Hounds teammate was in position to turn the rebound home in the box.

As the Hounds went deeper into their bench - 21 players saw minutes in total - a scoreless match seemed like it might be in the cards until Jacquesson and the trialist linked up for the go-ahead goal with 12 minutes to play.

Crew 2 still nearly came away with a late goal and a draw after the Hounds defense initially blocked a shot in the 89th minute. The ball bounced free in the box to a Columbus player, who lifted an attempt toward goal, but another of the Hounds' non-rostered players was on the goal line to head the ball to safety.

The Hounds continue their preseason next week when they go across town to face the University of Pittsburgh at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Ambrose Urbanic Field in the city's Oakland neighborhood.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.