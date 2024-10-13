Loss leaves all to play for on Decision Day

October 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - It was a nail-biting match at BC Place, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC pushed and pushed before a late goal saw Los Angeles FC come away with a 2-1 victory.

LAFC opened the scoring in the first minute through Mateusz Bogusz. David Martínez threaded a ball in-behind the defence for Bogusz to run onto, and the Polish striker chipped the ball over Yohei Takaoka to make it 1-0.

Ryan Raposo found himself in a great position to equalize for Whitecaps FC minutes later, after a clever pass from Sebastian Berhalter. Raposo tried to make good on the opportunity but his shot was blocked before it could trouble Hugo Lloris in net.

Mathías Laborda came close in the 12th minute, after running towards the back post. A well-worked free-kick routine ended up with a cross towards the lurking Laborda, but the Uruguayan couldn't keep his shot down.

LAFC then had a second goal chalked off after the referee spotted a foul on Raposo in the build-up. Takaoka made a fantastic stop in the 20th minute off a corner, after Eddie Segura sent a spinning header on frame, forcing the 'Caps keeper to make a full-stretch diving save.

The second half was a completely different story, with the 'Caps on the front foot from the outset.

They had to wait until the 62nd minute to get it. Berhalter whipped in a vicious cross from the left off a free-kick, which deflected off of an LAFC defender past Lloris for 1-1.

With momentum under their sails, Whitecaps FC pushed to take the lead.

Deiber Caicedo almost pulled off a wonder goal with some dancing magic in the 70th minute. The Colombian jinked past his marker and flashed a pass across goal. Raposo managed to salvage the play and got a shot off from a tight angle, but Lloris was there to save it.

Brian White was a whisker away from the lead shortly after, after Levonte Johnson curled a beautiful cross in, but the American's header was millimetres off.

Minutes later, Damir Kreilach had a goal denied off the line after winning a header from a corner kick. Despite coming under serious pressure, LAFC managed to steal the win right at the end after Ilie Sanchez curled a shot into the side netting on the edge of the box.

With time ticking, White hit the post right at the death but it was not meant to be as the 'Caps fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Whitecaps FC are back in action on Decision Day next Saturday, October 19 as they travel to Real Salt Lake to decide where they will begin the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 30,303

Referee: Drew Fischer

Scoring Summary

1' - LAFC - Mateusz Bogusz (David Martínez)

62' - VAN - Sergi Palencia (own goal)

90'+3 - LAFC - Ilie Sanchez (Kei Kamara)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 48.6% - LAFC 51.4%

Shots: VAN 17 - LAFC 12

Shots on Goal: VAN 4 - LAFC 4

Saves: VAN 2 - LAFC 3

Fouls: VAN 4 - LAFC 10

Offsides: VAN 0 - LAFC 1

Corners: VAN 4 - LAFC 4

Cautions

62' - LAFC - Sergi Palencia

90'+5 - VAN - Vanni Sartini

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©Ã¯Â¸Â, 6.Tristan Blackmon; 2.Mathías Laborda (23.Déiber Caicedo 63'), 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 13.Ralph Priso, 8.Alessandro Schöpf, 7.Ryan Raposo (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 82'); 24.Brian White, 28.Levonte Johnson (19.Damir Kreilach 82')

Substitutes not used

17.Joe Bendik, 32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 18.Édier Ocampo,, 52.Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, 59.Jeevan Badwal

Los Angeles FC

1.Hugo Lloris; 4.Eddie Segura, 5.Marlon Santos (27.Nathan Ordaz 78'), 33.Aaron Long; 14.Sergi Palencia, 11.Timothy Tillman, 8.Lewis O'Brian, 2.Omar Campos; 30.David Martínez (6.Ilie Sánchez 59'), 9.Olivier Giroud (23.Kei Kamara 78'), 19.Mateusz Bogusz

Substitutes not used

12.Thomas Hasal, 18.Erik Duenas, 20.Eduard Atuesta, 43.Diego Rosales, 35.Kenneth Nielsen

