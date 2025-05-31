Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2025

May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-81

A'ja Wilson went off for 35 PTS, 13 REB, & 6 AST. Jackie Young added in 26 PTS & 3 AST!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 31, 2025

