Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 30, 2025
May 31, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-81
A'ja Wilson went off for 35 PTS, 13 REB, & 6 AST. Jackie Young added in 26 PTS & 3 AST!
