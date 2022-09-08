Los Angeles Angels Purchase Contract of Ryan Langford

Frederick, MD - The Los Angeles Angels purchased the contract of former Frederick right-handed pitcher Ryan Langford on Monday, September 5.

Langford, 23, made 11 relief appearances for the Keys during the second half of the MLB Draft League season, recording 28 strikeouts in 14.2 innings over seven walks. He held opponents to a batting average of just .176, recorded a 1.09 WHIP and collected one save in one opportunity.

The hard-throwing right-hander also struck out three or more hitters in seven different games.

The Pembroke Pines, Fla. native also became the only Keys pitcher to be named MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week this summer for the week of August 8 - August 14. Langford struck out the side in back-to-back games against Mahoning Valley over the weekend.

Before joining the Keys, Langford completed his final season at Florida Southern College in the spring where he posted a team-low 1.80 ERA in 30 innings pitched, striking out 42 while collecting a team-high nine saves. The nine saves are in the top 10 in Florida Southern College school history for a single season, helping him earn All-Sunshine State Conference 2nd Team and ABCA South-All Region 2nd Team honors.

Langford becomes the seventh Key this summer to sign with a MLB ballclub as a free agent, increasing the total number of 2022 Keys players who either were drafted or signed as free agents to 10.

