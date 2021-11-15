Loons Announce 2022 Home Game Times, Weekly Promotions

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce the regular season home game start times for 2022, as well as share the lineup of weekly promotions for the historic fifteenth season of Loons Baseball. The sixty-six home game schedule will begin at Dow Diamond on Friday, April 8th at 6:05 PM against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The remaining start times are as follows:

- Sundays:1:05 PM

- Weekdays and Saturdays (April 8th - May 21st): 6:05 PM

- Weekdays and Saturdays (May 31st - September 3rd): 7:05 PM

Please make note of these unique start times:

- April 9th: 1:05 PM

- April 23rd: 1:05 PM

- May 3rd: 11:05 AM

- May 17th: 11:05 AM

Additionally, the same lineup of fan-favorite weekly promotions returns for 2022:

- Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes (Military, Veterans, First Responders, Frontline Healthcare Workers receive a free meal)

- Wednesdays: Bark in the Park (Bring your dog to the game)

- Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday (50% off drink specials)

- Friday: Feast Fridays (concession stand deals)

- Saturdays (starting June 2) and select additional dates to be announced: Fireworks Loontaculars

- Sundays: Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases

The weekly promotions represent the first layer of promotions for the 2022 season. Announcements regarding theme nights, celebrity appearances, and premium item giveaways will take place throughout the offseason.

Ticket memberships and group outings for the 2022 season are on sale now. Fans purchasing a membership will receive up to $160 in concessions credit, an additional 25% discount on all food and beverage purchases, plus a 15% discount at the Loon Loft team store. Staple benefits, like the Never-A-Wasted Ticket Policy, will return as well. The Loons ticket office has begun reservations for all group outings, including Lasorda's Landing, Northern Lights Pavilion, and luxury suite rentals. Memberships and group outings may be purchased by visiting loons.com or calling the Dow Diamond box office at 989-837-BALL.

"With the 2021 season in the books, we're excited to turn our attention to the 2022 season," stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager. "Our weekly promotions will continue to provide our fans with the great value and entertainment they have come to expect at Dow Diamond. We believe our benefits package for ticket memberships is the strongest it has ever been. There's never been a better time to be a ticket membership holder than the 2022 season."

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

