Lookouts to Host Pride of the Southland Band at AT&T FieldÂ

October 4, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release


CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band is heading to AT&T Field on October 6. This free concert begins at 12:00 p.m. and will include some of your favorite Tennessee songs.

WHO: The University of Tennessee's Pride of the Southland Band

WHAT: Free concert showcasing some of your favorite Tennessee songs.

WHEN: Thursday, October 6 at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: AT&T Field - 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Gates for the concert open at 11:00 a.m. Food, including chicken tenders, and drinks will be available at the team's concession stands throughout the event. Fans will also be able to purchase a $6 lunch special featuring a hot dog, chips, and a soft drink.

