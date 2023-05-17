Lookouts Shutout the Shuckers in Front of Sold out Crowd

The Chattanooga Lookouts shut out the Biloxi Shuckers in front of a sold-out School Day crowd at AT&T Field.

Starting pitcher Joe Boyle walked nine batters, but only allowed three hits in five shutout innings. Chattanooga provided run support for Boyle in the third inning. Nick Northcut singled to left field and scored on a Noelvi Marte double. An inning later Rece Hinds tripled and scored on a Nick Quintana sacrifice fly.

After Boyle left the game in the sixth the bullpen took over and continued to stymie the Shuckers. Spencer Stockton only allowed one hit in two shutout innings and Donovan Benoit had 1.1 shutout innings in his team debut. Andy Fisher came on with two men on in the top of the ninth and got out of the jam to earn his first save of the year.

