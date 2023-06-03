Lookouts Hang on Late to Take a 3-2 Series Lead

June 3, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn- The Lookouts won game five of the six game series on Saturday night by a final of 4-1. Lookouts starter Joe Boyle tossed six shutout innings to pick up his third victory of the season, while striking out seven batters. Lookouts closer Ryan Meisinger recorded a four out save, his fourth of the campaign.

Chattanooga got on the board first on a three-run home run by Ivan Johnson to take a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Smokies got on the board in the eighth inning with a tank shot by Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to make it 3-1.

The Lookouts added an insurance run in the ninth inning when Noelvi Marte hit an RBI single to left field making it 4-1. Tennessee had the bases loaded in the ninth inning, but Meisinger struckout the last batter to end the threat. The Lookouts take a 3-2 series lead with the 4-1 win tonight.

The Smokies and Lookouts play the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 2 P.M.You can listen to the finale here: https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

