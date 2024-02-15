Lookouts Announce Initial 2024 Promotions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce their initial slate of 2024 promotions. The upcoming 2024 season will feature fireworks, giveaways, the return of many fan-favorite promotions, and exciting new promotions! Anchoring our schedule is the return of our World Famous Used Car Night presented by TVFCU, our 3rd Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Star Wars Night, Princess Knight, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, and so much more. Stay tuned to Lookouts.com and @ChattLookouts on social media to be the first to know about yet-to-be-announced promotions and giveaways.

Fireworks

After every Friday home game this season, fans will see a spectacular postgame fireworks show. The Lookouts will also shoot off fireworks on Thursday, July 4 as part of our Independence Day Celebration.

Featured Games and Promotions

Opening Day and Magnet Schedule Exit Giveaway presented by EPB (Tuesday, April 9)

Dogs at the Diamond presented by Veterinary Care and Specialty Group (Wednesday, April 10 & Sunday, September 1)

Scenic City Saturday and Spin to Win (Saturday, April 13)

Senior Day & Bucket Hat Giveaway (1st 1000 Fans) presented by Right at Home (Sunday, April 14)

Mystery Identity Kickoff Extravaganza (Friday, April 26* & Saturday, April 27)

Star Wars Night (Thursday, May 9)^

Princess Knight (Saturday, May 11)

Kid's Looie Toothbrush Holder Bobblehead Giveaway (1st 500 Kids) presented by Chattanooga Dental Studio (Saturday, May 11)

Military Appreciation Day (Sunday, May 26)

StrikeOut Epilepsy Night with the Epilepsy Foundation of SETN (Wednesday, June 12)

3rd Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend with The Bessie Smith Cultural Center presented by Food City. Both games will feature appearances by former Negro Leagues Players. Fireworks on Friday. Chattanooga Choo-Choos Lunch Box Giveaway on Saturday (1st 1000 fans) (Friday, June 14* - Saturday, June 15)^

World Softball Night presented by D-Bat Chattanooga (Thursday, June 13)

Faith & Family Night (Friday, June 28)*

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring themed Super Hero jerseys (Saturday, June 29)^

Mystery Celebrity Character Appearance (Sunday, June 30)

Independence Day Celebration (Thursday, July 4)*

Coca-Cola 125th Anniversary Celebration featuring 5 cent Cokes (Saturday, July 13)

TVFCU's Used Car Night (Saturday, August 3)

10th Annual Agriculture Night presented by Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment (Friday, August 16)*

College Football Night presented by Dr. Pepper (Saturday, August 31)

Las Montañas de Chattanooga (Wednesday, July 31 - Friday, August 2*)^

Health & Wellness Night presented by Chattanooga Sports Chiropractic (Thursday, September 12)

The World Famous Zooperstars! (Saturday, September 14)

*Postgame fireworks ^ Theme Jerseys

Weekly Promotions

Food City Tuesday: Fans who show their Food City ValuCard on the day of the game at the Lookouts Ticket Office, will receive buy one get one general admission tickets to that night's game (Limit 4) Not combinable with other offers. (Excludes April 9).

Thirsty Thursday™: Join us every Thursday for Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands and the Budweiser Party Deck. (Excludes July 4)

Fireworks Friday: Every Friday is postgame fireworks at AT&T Field! After every Friday home game fans will see one of the Lookouts spectacular Fireworks shows.

Kids Club Sunday presented by Little Debbie: Join us on Kids Club Sundays for family fun! All Kids Club members receive a FREE ticket to every Sunday game (excluding July 3).

Sunday Catch on the Field: After the game, all fans can head out into the outfield for a chance to play catch on the field. Tennis balls will be provided for throwing.

Nightly Promotions

Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips: After every Lookouts home game kids are invited down to the field to run the bases. Fans can line up at the top of section 104 on the 1st base side of the field after the game to run the bases. Run the bases is weather permitting.

*Dates, times, and promotions are subject to change.

