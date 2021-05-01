Lookouts Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

May 1, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today, the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their preliminary Opening Day roster for the 2021 season. The 28-man roster led by Manager Ricky Gutierrez is composed of 15 pitchers, three catchers, six infielders, and four outfielders.

Of the 28 players on the roster, three are listed in the top five of MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Reds' Prospect list. Headlining the list is the Reds' 2019 first-round pick Nick Lodolo (#1). Lodolo is listed as the 51st overall prospect after being drafted seventh overall out of TCU. Joining the southpaw in the rotation is dynamic right-hander Hunter Greene (#2). Greene was the number two overall pick in the 2017 draft and will be making his Double-A debut this season. On the offensive side, Jose Garcia (#5) comes to Chattanooga fresh off a 2020 season where he played in 24 Major League games.

Along with these top prospects, fans will see several familiar faces at AT&T Field this season. Left-hander Reiver Sanmartin returns to Chattanooga this year. In 2019, Sanmartin struck out 54 batters over 12 starts. Fellow pitcher Nick Howard is also back in town. Howard was a first-round pick in 2014 and appeared in three games out of the bullpen. The last returning Lookouts' player is outfielder Narciso Crook. The minor league veteran made a considerable impact in Chattanooga's lineup in 2019. In 24 games, he smacked eight extra-base hits and compiled a .296 (21-for-71) average.

The full 28-man roster is listed below, and fans will be able to catch the team beginning on Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4.

Starting Pitchers (5): Connor Curlis, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Matt Pidich, Randy Wynne

Relief Pitchers (10): Michael Byrne, Alexis Diaz, Miguel Figueroa, John Ghyzel, Nick Howard, Dauri Moreta, Ryan Olson, Julio Pinto, Wes Robertson, Reiver Sanmartin.

Catchers (3): Mark Kolozsvary, Chuckie Robinson, Jay Schuyler

Infielders (6): Jose Garcia, Wilson Garcia, Alejo Lopez, Leonardo Rivas, Robbie Tenerowicz, Yoel Yanqui

Outfielders (4): Narciso Crook, Lorenzo Cedrola, TJ Hopkins, Drew Mount

Opening Day is sold out, but single-game tickets for the rest of phase one (the first 18 games of the 2021 season) are on sale now and can be reserved by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. The Lookouts Team Store is now open for business Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to check out the line-up of gear and face masks available. Lookouts gift cards are also available through Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.