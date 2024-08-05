Looking Back: Mammoth Rookies Contribute During Inaugural NLL Campaign

August 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - It's not news that Colorado's 2023-24 campaign didn't live up to the Mammoth Standard, but it's in the rearview at this point as the team prepares to champion the 2024 NLL Entry Draft right into Training Camp.

As the concentration shifts to young up-and-comers as the offseason rages on, with extra eyes on summer ball leagues around North America, it's very much the time of year to be zeroing in on the next wave of talent set to impact teams around the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

And after drafting the first-year talent, the next step, generally is ... well to get some reps.

Seeing a few of the organization's rookies get some of those meaningful opportunities last season in Sean Kriwokon, Owen Down and Ben McDonald means the next step of the development process is underway for the trio.

Drawing into the most contests of the three, defenseman Sean Kriwokon recorded seven points (2g, 5a), 47 loose balls, eight caused turnovers and three blocked shots during his 12 games played.

Seven points never pops off the page in professional lacrosse for any given athlete. But when it's coming from a big-bodied, first-year defenseman (and includes a pair of transition goals), you're going to take that all day long and assume he takes another step in the right direction in the D-zone during his sophomore campaign.

The other rookie back-ender in Owen Down managed to notch three points (1g, 2a), 21 loose balls, six caused turnovers and three blocked shots in just eight regular season appearances. More of a physical, stay-at-home guy in year one, Down got involved in a few transition opportunities of his own throughout the year but was best out back.

Drafted in the first round (15th overall) during the 2022 NLL Entry Draft, Down should get some additional looks this fall as he enters year two as a likely candidate to improve his game and contest count, alike.

Even with righty Ryan Lee missing the entire 2023-24 season, Colorado's right-handed depth chart was quite deep, including the likes of Zed Williams, Connor Kelly and Tyson Gibson. So, naturally, rookie Ben McDonald, who also relies on his right hand to fill nets, didn't get as many chances to contribute right away.

Scoring just three points (1g, 2a) and scooping 11 loose balls via limited playing time in five regular season appearances, McDonald was still able to get his feet wet, eventually finding twine during his rookie campaign.

Bonus Reps: Whether or not you consider goaltender Nate Faccin a rookie (originally drafted by Colorado during the 2020 NLL Entry Draft), the young netminder made his NLL debut at the end of the season after spending a majority of his first three seasons on the team's Practice Player List.

Allowing just seven goals in 30 minutes of play (stopping 26-of-33 shots faced), Faccin split time with veteran Tyler Carlson during the contest, but looked solid in his debut.

The season, in totality, could feature a lot of takeaways. But one of the bigger ones is that the team was able to see what it has in Kriwokon, Down and beyond, and should have a set of guys on their hands who could continue contributing in Colorado for several seasons to come.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft quickly approaching this fall, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

