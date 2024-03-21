Long Island Native Matt Seelinger Joins Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Matt Seelinger. He begins his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"We are happy to give Matt this opportunity to pitch for his hometown team," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has impressed out of the bullpen throughout his professional career."

Seelinger returns home to Long Island after pitching in the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies organizations. In 190 career games (two starts), he compiled a 12-12 record with a 3.57 ERA, 18 saves and 351 strikeouts to 125 walks over 257.1 innings of work. The Westbury, N.Y., native spent the 2023 season with the Reading Fightin Phils (AA, Phillies), posting a 1-1 record with a 3.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 21 appearances.

The 28-year-old reached the Triple-A level with the Phillies in 2022. Combined with Lehigh Valley and Reading, he went 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA, two saves and 79 strikeouts in 64.0 innings across a career-high 47 games (two starts). Prior to his professional career, the righty graduated from W.T. Clarke High School in Westbury, where he was named All-State, All-County (twice) and All-Conference, and his team captured the Nassau County championship in 2013. He went on to pitch at Farmingdale State College, where he was named Skyline Conference Pitcher of the Year as a junior. Seelinger was selected by the Pirates in the 28th round of the 2017 draft, becoming the first player in Farmingdale State College history to be drafted by a Major League Baseball team.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

