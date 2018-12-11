Loggers Sign Two South Carolina Gamecocks

December 11, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club announced Tuesday the signing of two freshmen from the University of South Carolina. Outfielder/left-handed pitcher Brady Allen and infielder Jacob English will be joining the Loggers in 2019.

Brady Allen is a two-way player from Lakeland, Florida that will primarily play left field for South Carolina, but is also very capable on the mound with an upper-80's fastball from the left side. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound freshman offers an athletic frame that was not overlooked in the 2018 MLB Draft as Allen was selected as a pitcher by the New York Yankees in the 39th round last June. South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston described Allen as "the first guy that comes to mind" to make a significant contribution as a freshman for the Gamecocks this season.

Allen attended George W. Jenkins High School and was a member of the Chet Lemon's Juice, a Florida club team with notable alumni including Major Leaguers Luke Weaver, Jemile Weeks, and Jordan Schafer. Rawlings-Perfect Game rated Allen as the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 9 outfielder in the state of Florida, as well as the No. 44 outfielder in the nation for the class of 2018.

Jacob English is a freshman middle-infielder from Murrells Inlet, South Carolina that attended Saint James High School. English offers good speed and defensive ability up the middle for the Gamecocks, and will join returning infielders Bryce Blaum (Texas A&M) and Kyson Donahue (Arizona) in La Crosse this summer. English is rated as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 4 shortstop in the state of South Carolina according to Perfect Game.

Jacob is the brother of former Gamecocks outfielder and current Minnesota Twins prospect Tanner English, who batted .289 in his career at South Carolina before signing as a 11th round selection in 2014. Jacob possesses a similar 5-foot-9 frame and style of play as his brother, who stole 42 bases in 54 attempts with the Gamecocks.

The two freshmen will look to make an immediate impact for the Gamecocks in 2019 along with former Logger Jordan Holladay who slugged two home runs and five doubles in 21 games with La Crosse last summer. Check out the current 2019 roster at www.lacrosseloggers.com with weekly updates to come throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 11, 2018

Loggers Sign Two South Carolina Gamecocks - La Crosse Loggers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.