Loggers Add LSU Trio to Roster

January 21, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

LA CROSSE, WIS. - The La Crosse Loggers continued their roster assemblage for the upcoming 2025 season today when team officials announced the addition of three of the top freshmen in the country from national powerhouse Louisiana State University who has been ranked as high as #3 in 2025 pre-season polls.

First baseman Ryan Costello is prepping for his freshman season at LSU and comes in as one of top freshmen prospects in the country. Perfect Game ranks him as the 56th best freshmen in the country to make it to campus and the #1 ranked first baseman to come out of New Jersey. The 6-3, 203-pound left-handed slugger hit ..562 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI's during his senior year at Ranny High School in Howell, NJ. Costello, who also has the ability to play in the outfield, was a Prep Baseball Super 60 participant in high school as well.

Joining Costello will be a fellow highly touted rookie from LSU in slick-fielding infielder Mikey Ryan. Ryan, a Lulling, La. native, is ranked as the 72nd best freshman in the country by Perfect Game and the #1 ranked shortstop to come out of the state of Louisiana in 2024. At 6-0, 195 pounds, Ryan possesses elite speed and an elite bat which was on showcase when he took part in the 2024 MLB Draft combine and the 2023 Baseball Factory All-American game.

Rounding out the tremendous Tiger trio is hard-hitting John Pearson from West Monroe, La. The younger Pearson followed his older brother, Josh, to LSU as Josh is entering his senior season in Baton Rouge and their older brother, Jacob, was committed to LSU before being selected in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Like his older siblings, John possesses great power at the plate as he slugged six home runs along with hitting .378 during his senior season at West Monroe High School, helping them win their second state title over the last three seasons. Perfect Game ranks John as the 6th best player in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school in 2024 and he has the ability to play corner infield or corner outfield.

