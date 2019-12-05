Local Program Recipient of Phillies Charities, Inc. Grant Announced

The Philadelphia Phillies recently announced that their charity arm, Phillies, Charities, Inc., has awarded a $15,000 grant to Favors Forward Foundation of Lycoming County.

The mission of Favors Forward Foundation is to provide a network of volunteers uniting their time, talent, and treasures to serve children and adults in Lycoming County facing life-changing hardships. The focus is individuals and families that are NOT receiving ongoing assistance from other agencies and organizations. The organization requires clients to complete a contract that they will "Pay it Forward" once they are back on their feet and able to do so.

"Each year, Phillies Charities reaches out to us to provide information about worthy charities in our area," said Sarah Budd the Crosscutters Director of Ticket Operations & Community Relations. "We are elated they chose to recognize and support Favors Forward, an organization that helps so many in need in our community."

Representatives from the Favors Forward Foundation, accompanied by Crosscutters representatives, were in attendance on Tuesday, December 3 at the Phillies Charities, Inc. Holiday Giving Party at Citizens Bank Park. At that event they, and other award recipients, were recognized and saluted by the Phillies for their charitable efforts.

In the past year, more than $1.2 million was awarded by Phillies Charities, Inc. to charitable organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and near the Phillies spring training and minor league affiliates. Phillies Charities, Inc. serves as the fundraising arm of the Phillies organization and awards grants to a variety of charitable organizations each year. For more information on Phillies Charities, Inc. please visit www.phillies.com/community.

The Crosscutters 2020 home opener is Friday, June 19 against the State College Spikes. For more information visit www.crosscutters.com or call (570) 326-3389.

