Local Heroes

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, Scheels and Bismarck Magazine joined forces to recognize 15 incredible Hidden Hometown Heroes in our community. These hard-working individuals have consistently gone above and beyond to improve the lives of people in and around Bismarck and Mandan.

Fifteen individuals were originally recognized, and that list was narrowed down to seven. Over 1,500 people voted for these seven heroes to be recognized at Larks games throughout the summer.

"Hidden Hometown Heroes is an opportunity for us to give back to the community in a very unique way, showcasing some of the many people that make the Bismarck/Mandan area so great," vice president and store manager of Scheels, Tyler Halm said.

"Getting to meet 15 Hidden Hometown Heroes and put them into the spotlight, even though they prefer to stay hidden, is the best part of our May issue," said Caroline Cray, Bismarck Magazine co founder and publisher. "Turning that 15 into seven to be honored at a Larks baseball game is near impossible. We are so honored and humbled to be a part of this community, knowing that we are surrounded by these incredible people."

The heroes are:

Dewey Reinert, a mailman whose walking route spans nearly 13 miles and career over 25 years.

Marvin Sadowsky, a mail carrier for 25 years in charge of six of the downtown Bismarck routes.

Alison Smith, the founder of Kitty Cats, a sanctuary for abandoned and neglected felines.

Lindsey Solberg Herbel, a sign language interpreter who works side-by-side with Governor Burgum to ensure all citizens are up to date on important information.

Mandy Gill, the creator of the social media movement #aworldofhearts, meant to spread awareness and support during COVID-19.

Jana Maher aka Miss Sparkles, a Bismarck librarian who uses her social distancing time to continue reading stories to children with the help of a livestream.

Savannah Sargent, a nurse who works directly with COVID-19 patients in the coronavirus intensive care unit.

All seven will be honored at a Larks game throughout the season for their involvement in the community. Learn more detail about their impact at larksbaseball.com or visit www.bismarck-magazine.com/subscribe

