Loaded Giveaway Lineup Heading Fans' Way in 2023

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - FredNats fans are in for a treat this season with 13 exciting giveaways lined up. From wearable items, to bobbleheads, a replica jersey and more, fans are going to want to collect them all.

All giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans, unless otherwise noted.

Start off the season with a giveaway! All fans will find a Rally Towel, presented by Spotsylvania Towne Centre, on their seat on Friday, April 7. Get ready to cheer on the FredNats for the first time in 2023!

Opening Weekend closes out with a Beanie giveaway, on Sunday, April 9. From cooler nights at the ballpark to all off-season, this beanie will be there to keep your head warm.

Fight off those cool spring nights with the next giveaway! Courtesy of Virginia Credit Union, lucky fans will take home a Short Sleeve Hoodie on Sunday, April 23.

The Replica Jersey series continues with the fan-favorite road grey edition, presented by Colonial Internal Medicine! Look on-field official, plus customize yours in the team store with your name and number on Sunday, May 7.

We mustache you a question! Do you want the first bobblehead of the season? Make sure to circle May 21 on your calendar for the chance to take home a Gus Mustache Bobblehead, presented by Angel Rides.

The giveaway everyone always needs is heading fans' way on June 4! A special edition, Burg Blue Baseball, courtesy of Mary Washington Healthcare is on deck to start off June.

Keep your drinks of choice close all summer long with the Koozie Belt giveaway, presented by Virginia Landscape Management, on June 11! This awesome, Gus-themed item will be the talk of every event it's seen at.

The FredNats are celebrating Independence Day weekend with the Choppin' George Bobblehead! The famous legend about the nation's first president is taking bobblehead form on July 2, courtesy of Bold Rock.

Round out Space Jam weekend with a special edition FredNats Space Jam Jersey T-Shirt, presented by Pepsi on July 16. This giveaway was made to be taken out on the court!

Perfect for a summer FredNats game is the Trucker Hat giveaway, presented by F.H. Furr. This exclusive hat features a fun design never seen on a FredNats hat before. Be at ballpark July 30 for this one!

SuperGus to save the day! The Superman Bobblehead, presented by J. Barber Moving & Storage on Sunday, August 6, closes out a fun Superman-themed weekend.

Fans can add a new FredNats themed Hawaiian Shirt to their wardrobe on August 20, courtesy of Cropper Home Sales. The brightest, lightest summer shirt is made for afternoons at the ballpark!

The 2023 giveaways wrap up with a Gus I-95 Themed Stein, presented by 6 Bears & A Goat on Sept. 3. The perfect way to drink your favorite beverage is with this stein! Don't miss the third collectable in this annual series.

Please note that all giveaways are one per person, not one per ticket.

For the full promo schedule, click here. Please note that promotions are subject to change.

The FredNats open their 2023 season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 7, kicking off a three-game homestand. Single game tickets, ticket plans, hospitality areas and group outings are available now at frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

