LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Sporting KC II vs MNUFC2: Apr 9, 2025

April 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II YouTube Video







You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 9, 2025

Tacoma Defiance Travels to LAFC2 Thursday Night in Pacific Division Matchup - Tacoma Defiance

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.