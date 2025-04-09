LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Sporting KC II vs MNUFC2: Apr 9, 2025
April 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Sporting Kansas City II YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Sporting Kansas City II Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 9, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sporting Kansas City II Stories
- Sporting KC II Faces MNUFC 2 in Midweek Match at Children's Mercy Victory Field
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro to MLS NEXT Pro Professional Contract
- SKC II Erases Two-Goal Deficit and Outlasts North Texas SC in Shootout to Earn Two Road Points
- Sporting KC II Takes on North Texas SC Friday Night at Choctaw Stadium
- Sporting KC II Signs Academy Midfielder Luis Cruz-Ayala to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract