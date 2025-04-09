LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Orlando City B vs New England Revolution: Apr 9, 2025
April 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Orlando City B Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 9, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City B Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC - June 7, 2024
- Orlando City B Drops Physical Matchup, 3-1, against Inter Miami CF II
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Inter Miami CF II - June 2, 2024
- Orlando City B Dominant in 5-0 Win over Huntsville City FC
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Huntsville City FC - May 26, 2024