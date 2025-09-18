LIVE STREAM: MLS NEXT PRO: Houston Dynamo 2 vs Tacoma Defiance: Sept 17, 2025

Published on September 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Houston Dynamo 2 YouTube Video







You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass

https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.