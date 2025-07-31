LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 vs Sporting Kansas City II: July 31, 2025
July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 31, 2025
- Inter Miami CF II to Host Atlanta United 2 on Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana - Colorado Rapids 2
- Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Toronto FC II - Chattanooga FC
- Real Salt Lake Signs U.S. Youth National Team Forward Marcos Zambrano - Real Monarchs
- FC Cincinnati Add Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati 2
- Revolution II Defeat Atlanta United 2, 3-0 - New England Revolution II
- Timbers2's Danny Nuñez Makes Timbers Home Debut - Portland Timbers 2
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Stories
- Whitecaps FC Sign Liam Mackenzie and Mark O'Neill to MLS Short-Term Agreements
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Midfielder Liam Mackenzie to MLS Short-Term Agreement
- Whitecaps FC 2 Selected to Face Top Seed North Texas SC in First MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Match
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Midfielder Jay Herdman to Second MLS Short-Term Agreement
- WFC2 Announce 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Schedule