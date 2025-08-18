LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Real Monarchs vs Los Angeles Football Club 2: Aug 17, 2025
Published on August 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Real Monarchs YouTube Video
You can watch select MLS NEXT Pro games on MLS Season Pass
https://www.mlssoccer.com/season-pass/
Check out the Real Monarchs Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 17, 2025
- Crown Legacy FC Falls on Late Goal by Atlanta United 2 - Crown Legacy FC
- Sporting KC II Falls at Home to Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Afternoon - Sporting Kansas City II
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Atlanta United 2 - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Real Monarchs Stories
- Real Monarchs Dominate in 4-0 Road Win over Houston Dynamo
- Real Monarchs Snap Winless Streak with 2-1 Victory in Eugene
- Ojeda Brace Not Enough as RSL Falls in Penalty Shootout
- Real Salt Lake Signs U.S. Youth National Team Forward Marcos Zambrano
- Real Monarchs Defeated, 4-0, at the Town FC