LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO INVITATIONAL: North Texas SC vs Club Deportivo Tapatío: July 26, 2025
July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
North Texas SC YouTube Video
Reigning MLS NEXT Pro Champion North Texas SC will face the Champion of Liga de Expansión MX, Club Deportivo Tapatío, in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational on Saturday, July 26 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas (8:30 p.m. ET).
North Texas SC won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup in dramatic fashion in November, completing a 3-2 comeback against Philadelphia Union II. Club Deportivo Tapatío won the 2024 Liga BBVA Expansión MX Apertura title in November 2024 and the 2024-25 Campeón de Campeones in June.
Check out the North Texas SC Statistics
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 26, 2025
- Chattanooga FC Falls 3-1 to Crown Legacy FC - Chattanooga FC
- Jakupovic scores sixth goal in five matches; Union II extends unbeaten streak to nine - Philadelphia Union II
- New York City FC II Falls 0-2 to Philadelphia Union - New York City FC II
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Luke Hille to Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC 2
- Inter Miami CF Signs Left Back Cesar Abadia-Reda on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF II
- New York Red Bulls Add NYRB II Midfielder Rafael Mosquera to Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire - New York Red Bulls II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Texas SC Stories
- 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final to Re-Air on KDFI More 27
- North Texas SC Wins the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Championship 3-2 against Philadelphia Union II
- FC Dallas and North Texas SC Announce Updates to 2024 Coaching Staffs
- North Texas SC Relieves Head Coach Javier Cano of Duties
- FC Dallas Signs Michael Webber to a Short-Term Loan Agreement from North Texas SC