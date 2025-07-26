LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO INVITATIONAL: North Texas SC vs Club Deportivo Tapatío: July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Reigning MLS NEXT Pro Champion North Texas SC will face the Champion of Liga de Expansión MX, Club Deportivo Tapatío, in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Invitational on Saturday, July 26 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas (8:30 p.m. ET).

North Texas SC won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup in dramatic fashion in November, completing a 3-2 comeback against Philadelphia Union II. Club Deportivo Tapatío won the 2024 Liga BBVA Expansión MX Apertura title in November 2024 and the 2024-25 Campeón de Campeones in June.







