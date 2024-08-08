Lions Sign Virginia Cavaliers All-Time Passing Leader Brennan Armstrong

August 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today the signing of American quarterback Brennan Armstrong to the practice roster.

Armstrong (6'2, 215 lbs)- moves north after trying out with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year. The native of Shelby, Ohio suited up in 41 games at Virginia from 2018-22 and set program records in several major categories including career passing yards (9,034), career passing touchdowns (58), career total offence (10,301 yards) and also holds the Cavaliers' single-game record of 554 passing yards set in a 2021 game against North Carolina. Armstrong also rushed for 1,267 yards and 20 touchdowns on 363 carries.

He then transferred to North Carolina State for his senior season of 2023 and set the Wolfpack single-season quarterback record of 665 rushing yards to go along with seven touchdowns on the ground. Across 12 games and nine starts, Armstrong completed 160 of 262 pass attempts for 1,785 yards and 11 majors.

