Lions Add American Wide Receiver Joseph Scates to Roster

April 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the signing of American wide receiver Joseph Scates to the training camp roster.

Scates (6'2, 210 lbs)- moves north after attending 2024 training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and a stint with the UFL Memphis Showboats to begin 2025. The Dayton, Ohio native began his college career at Iowa State from 2018-21. A teammate of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Scates recorded 16 receptions for 304 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games with the Cyclones before transferring to Memphis for his final two seasons of eligibility.

With the Tigers, Scates hauled in 51 receptions for 826 yards and six touchdowns in 23 games while helping the team win the 2022 First Responder Bowl and the 2023 Liberty Bowl.

Training Camp presented by the City of Kamloops and Sun Peaks Resort begins on Wednesday, May 7 with first-year Lions and quarterbacks taking part in a three-day mini-camp at Hillside Stadium. Veterans report to Kamloops on Saturday, May 10.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.