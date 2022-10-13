Limited Tickets Remain for the Magic Hour Movie Premiere Tonight at Greater Nevada Field, Rocky Horror Picture Show Sold out Tomorrow

October 13, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Greater Nevada Field will host two-night movie screenings this week: The Magic Hour Movie premiere and the Rocky Horror Picture Show (sold out). The first screening will be the Reno premiere of Magic Hour on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m. The second screening will feature the Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m.

A high-resolution LED video wall will be set up on the stage upstairs at Greater Nevada Field. The movies will also be shown on all screens and TV monitors in Good Hops and the 250 Lounge.

The Magic Hour movie premiere will be the official Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Pray for Snow Party. The remaining General Admission tickets start at $20. Tickets are still available at GreaterNevadaField.com for this showing. There will be several sponsor raffle prizes including passes from Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. Tin Cup Whiskey will be featured as a signature cocktail and will be on hand with samples.

The Sold Out Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming back to Greater Nevada field bigger and brighter than ever before. During the movie, the renowned Bawdy Caste out of San Francisco will be shadow acting on stage. There will also be a costume contest with a first-place prize of $100 as well as runner-up prizes. Tin Cup Whiskey will be offering a specialty cocktail, sampling and swag.

