Limited Number of Cubs Season Seat Packages Available

October 9, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







It's never been easier to become a season ticket holder with the South Bend Cubs! The Cubs have three core plans with dates that are flexible for any schedule. Purchase a ticket package today and save at least 25% off the walk-up ticket price, just click the link below to make a $100 deposit.

In addition to saving money on tickets, season seat holders also receive a number of additional perks like on-field batting practice, 20% off at the Cubs Den Team Store, discounts on parking, exclusive ticket holder events, and more!

To purchase a ticket package, click the link above and log into your ticket account. If you do not have an account, you can create one by clicking the blue 'SIGN UP' button. Once logged in, just follow the steps to make your $100 deposit. Then, a South Bend Cubs Account Executive will contact you to set up the ticket plan of your choosing and seat location.

Current season seat holders can also pay their deposits online by using the link above. Their ticket representative will contact them to confirm their deposit and apply it to their account.

SUITE TICKETS: A very limited number of indoor and outdoor suites are available for a 15-Game or Half-Season ticket package. Contact the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988 for details.

The South Bend Cubs home schedule consists of 66 games beginning on April 9th. Marquee dates include Memorial Day weekend (May 25-26) Independence Day week (July 1-3), and Labor Day weekend (August 31-September 1). Eighteen firework nights are slated for 2024 along with a number of afternoon games on Sundays with a special 12:05pm start on Wednesday, July 24.

