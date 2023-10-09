Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to Host Trick-Or-Treat Event on October 26

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Halloween is arriving early to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and SCHEELS will host a free Trick-or-Treat event for kids at the ballpark on Thursday, October 26 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Kids can wear their costumes and consider this Fall Training for the Main Event of Trick-or-Treat on Halloween. Take advantage of the full 360-degree concourse to walk around the "neighborhood" with different participating sponsors providing treats. There will be Halloween-themed games to play, too.

Admission and parking are free for this event. Food trucks will be stationed outside the stadium to provide refreshments during the event.

