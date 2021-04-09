Limited Fan Availability to Royals Alternate Site Workouts Beginning on April 15th

Springdale, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that fans will be able to attend the Kansas City Royals Alternate Site workouts at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 15th, Friday, April 16th, and Saturday, April 17th with each workout scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. There will also be opportunities for fans to purchase tickets and attend the workouts on Sunday, April 18th and Monday, April 19th; however, those workout times have not been finalized so will be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase tickets for just $8 on a first-come, first-served basis. A very limited number of tickets are available for each workout and tickets must be purchased online at www.nwanaturals.com in advance of each day. In addition, the Naturals are making a limited number of suites available for each workout. They are priced at $285 for up to 12 tickets. No suite catering is available, but concessions will be available on the concourse. Contact tickets@nwanaturals.com for more details or call us at (479) 927-4900 to book a suite.

The team working out on the field will consist of players within the Royals' organization who are not currently on Kansas City's active 26-man roster. This player pool features several of the organization's top prospects and 40-man roster players, which currently includes the likes of Bobby Witt, Jr., Kris Bubic, Jackson Kowar, Daniel Lynch, Tyler Zuber, Nick Heath, and Ryan O'Hearn. Workouts and simulated games will run in a similar fashion to Spring Training, where contests may not span a full nine innings.

Fan Details for Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site at Arvest Ballpark

Workouts will consist of basic drills, batting practice, and possibly a few innings of a simulated game. However, each workout is a great opportunity for fans to see up-and-coming Royals players in action.

Parking is FREE for these events

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of the workout

Limited concessions are available. No outside food or drink is allowed inside the ballpark

Clear bag policy is in effect as it would be for our Naturals regular season

All attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats

Fans must only sit in assigned seats and cannot move to different vantage points

No autographs or access to the dugouts, field, or players is permitted

Arvest Ballpark will observe health and safety protocols mandated by Major League Baseball

***All workouts and events at Arvest Ballpark are subject to change.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) for 2021 Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

