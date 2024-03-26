Limited Availability for One-Of-A-Kind Cardinals Baseball Experience

Returning for its second season, fans can enjoy Cardinals Baseball in John Q. Hammons' personal suite! For just the second time in 20 years, the Hammons Experience is the ultimate way to catch a game this season. Watch a baseball game the way the legend himself would.

Experience Cardinals Baseball in VIP fashion with the Hammons Experience, which includes:

-20 all-inclusive tickets to the John Q. Hammons Suite, with the absolute best view of the ballpark

-All-You-Can-Eat Premium Catering, including a Nacho Fiesta Bar, house salad, chicken tenders, hot dogs, popcorn, chips and dip, Bavarian pretzel sticks, soda and water, and assorted desserts

-Alcoholic beverages included through the top of the 8th inning (fans 21+)

-Four (4) parking passes for your game

-Unique pregame on-field access and photo opportunity

-Personalized welcome on the ballpark Video Board

-Your own personal visit from Louie the Mascot

- All for just $100 a person (minimum 20 people)

There's only one chance to book per home game this season and reservations are filling up fast. Don't miss your opportunity to take in this one-of-a-kind experience in 2024.

Mr. Hammons worked tirelessly to bring Cardinals Baseball to Springfield, and you can enjoy a special night at the ballpark just like he did with the Hammons Experience!

To book your Hammons Experience today, contact Baseball & Community Ambassador Scott Bailes at sbailes@springfieldcardinals.com or (417) 863-0395.

