Lights, Camera, Action. 7:42 Friday Night at the Jack

May 21, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





Enjoy a beautiful night under the lights, watching the Movie '42"

Gates open Friday Night at 7:00pm. Movie begins at 7:42pm. All tickets must be purchased ahead of time online. Please print out confirmation of your ticket or bring up on mobile to scan at the gate.

Each Family Space ticket is good for up to four people in a party. There is only one Mega Family space remaining for up to eight people.

Portable drink stations are set up throughout the field and the main concessions will have a limited menu.

We look forward to welcoming Tuga Nation into the ballpark for the first time this season and have worked feverishly to prepare Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a re-opening post- COVID-19.

Family Ticket Space are $20 and anticipate being sold at some point in the next 12-18 hours.

