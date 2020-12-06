Lightning Assign Four to Solar Bears Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has received four players from its NHL affiliate, the 2020 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay has reassigned forwards Jimmy Huntington and Ryan Lohin, along with defensemen Alex Green and Dmitry Semykin to Orlando. Additionally, the Solar Bears have released forwards Kylar Hope and Stephen Johnson from their roster.

Huntington, 22, split his rookie pro season in 2019-20 between the Solar Bears and the Crunch. Huntington tallied eight points (3g-5a) and two penalty minutes in 12 games with Orlando, and added three assists and six penalty minutes in 33 games with Syracuse. The undrafted free agent was signed by Tampa Bay to a two-year entry-level contract on March 1, 2019. Prior to turning pro, the Montreal, Quebec native played major junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Rimouski Océanic, Victoriaville Tigres and Acadie-Bathurst Titan where he collected 188 points (69g-119a) and 165 penalty minutes in 290 games. In 2018-19 with Rimouski, Huntington receives a selection to the QMJHL Second All-Star Team.

Lohin, 24, posted five points (2g-3a) and two penalty minutes in 14 games as a rookie with Orlando last season before suffering a season-ending injury. The 6-foot, 192-pound forward was signed by the Lightning to a two-year entry-level contract on March 22, 2019. Prior to turning pro, Lohin played three seasons of college hockey for the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Lohin was Tampa Bay's seventh-round selection (#208 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Green, 22, is set to begin his professional career after concluding a three-year tenure at Cornell University this past spring, where he posted 30 points (10g-20a) and 64 penalty minutes in 78 career games with the Big Red. In 2019-20 the 6-foot-2, 193-pound blueliner was selected as the best defensive defenseman in the ECAC Hockey conference. The Chicago, Ill. native signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Lightning on Sept. 9. Prior to committing to Cornell, Green played junior hockey in the USHL with Lincoln and Muskegon. Green was drafted by the Lightning in the fourth round (#121 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Semykin, 20, skated in 44 games for SKA-1946 of the MHL during the 2019-20 season, posting nine goals and 24 points to go along with 41 penalty minutes. He also appeared in two postseason games, collecting a goal and two points. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman also played in three games this season with SKA-Neva of the VHL. The Moscow, Russia native has played in 82 games over the past two seasons with SKA-1946 of the MHL, recording 14 goals and 40 points. Semykin has also skated in 13 regular season VHL games with SKA-Neva, posting one assist. Semykin was drafted by the Lightning in the third round (#90 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Orlando Solar Bears 2020 Training Camp Roster (as of Dec. 6, 2020):

Forwards

Abbandonato, Peter [SYR]

Alvaro, Matt [R]

Bird, Tyler

Bradford, Erik [V]

Cammarata, Taylor

Coughler, Jake

Huntington, Jimmy [TBL]

Kozun, Tad

Langan, Tristin

LeBlanc, Chris

Lohin, Ryan [R-TBL]

Luchuk, Aaron

May, Johno

Pavlychev, Nikita [R-SYR]

Rockwood, Adam

Defensemen

Boyd, Rich

Green, Alex [R-TBL]

Kuqali, Alexander

Lohan, Kevin

McInnis, Luke [R]

McNally, Patrick

Meyer, Paul [R]

Panico, Tommy

Semykin, Dmitry [R-TBL]

Stephens, Devante [SYR]

Goaltenders

Lackey, Michael [R]

Sparks, Garret

Windsor, Clint [SYR]

Key:

[R] = Rookie

[V] = Veteran

[TO] = Tryout

[TBL] = Tampa Bay Lightning contract

[SYR] = Syracuse Crunch contract

The Solar Bears open the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint, on the road against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Orlando's first home game of the 2020-21 season will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

