ECHL Transactions - December 6

December 6, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 6, 2020:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

Connor Sills, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Colton Heffley, F

Patrick Watling, F

Jared Bethune, F

Florida:

Theo Calvas, D

Stephen Anderson, F

Alex Smith, F

Adrian Clark, G

Greenville:

Patrick Polino, F

Luke Ripley, D

Evan Weninger, G

Kansas City:

Ryan Cook, D

Orlando:

Stephen Johnson, F

Kylar Hope, F

Wheeling:

Cody Bradley, F

Andrew Gaus, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kameron Kielly, F assigned by Iowa

Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned by Tampa Bay

Add Alex Green, D assigned by Tampa Bay

Add Jimmy Huntington, F assigned by Tampa Bay

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Tampa Bay

Tulsa:

Add Tyler Kobryn, F added to training camp roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.