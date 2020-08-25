Lienhard's One-Hitter Leads Tully Monsters to 8-0 Win against NERDS Herd

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Tully Monsters, led by Joe Lienhard's dominant performance on the mound, defeated the NERDS Herd 8-0 in the first leg of Tuesday night's City of Champions Cup doubleheader. Each batter in the Tully Monsters lineup reached base in the victory, while Lienhard allowed just three batters to reach base for the NERDS Herd throughout the shortened seven-inning contest.

Lienhard pitched all seven innings in the masterful complete-game effort, surrendering just one hit and two walks. He struck out a season-high eight batters on the way to his second win of the season.

Second baseman Philip Caulfield and catcher Zack Soria each recorded two RBIs for the Tully Monsters in the win. Caulfield hit a two-RBI triple into left-center field in the second inning. Soria also contributed in the second, lacing an RBI single into left field. In addition to their RBIs, Soria scored twice and Caulfield scored once in the contest.

Tully Monsters designated hitter Caleb Ricca continued his phenomenal summer with a 1-for-2 day at the plate, raising his City of Champions Cup-leading batting average to .429. He hit an RBI single in the second inning, walked twice and scored a run.

Center fielder Alex McKenna, right fielder Alonzo Jones and shortstop Tyler Depreta-Johnson also pitched in at the plate. McKenna was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Jones was 2-for-3 at the dish with a walk, a run scored and an RBI fielder's choice in the fourth inning. Depreta-Johnson also batted in a run for the Tully Monsters with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.

Third baseman Brylie Ware recorded the only hit for the NERDS Herd in the contest, breaking up Lienhard's no-hitter with a two-out single to left field in the fifth inning.

With the win, the second-place Tully Monsters improved to 11-7 in the City of Champions Cup. The fourth-place NERDS Herd fell to 4-15 with the loss. Both teams will play each other again at 7:05 p.m. in the second leg of Tuesday night's doubleheader.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Tully Monsters 8 8 0 8

NERDS Herd 0 1 1 3

WP - Joe Lienhard (2-0)

LP - Blake Marks (0-5)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Joe Lienhard (7 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 8 K)

