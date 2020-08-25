Albert Dominates in NERDS Herd's 2-1 Win over Tully Monsters

JOLIET, IL - The NERDS Herd beat the Joliet Tully Monsters by a score of 2-1 in the second game of Tuesday night's City of Champions Cup doubleheader. The game was a pitchers' duel for a majority of the early innings, but the NERDS Herd were powered by a two-run sixth and Wes Albert's five shutout innings on the mound in the victory.

Albert earned his second win of the season for his impressive start on Tuesday night. He allowed just three hits and one walk while keeping the Tully Monsters off of the scoreboard for the first five innings. The righthander struck out a season-high nine batters while lowering his City of Champions Cup ERA to 3.34.

Ian Krol pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Albert, maintaining his 0.00 ERA through 15.1 innings pitched this summer. Bubby Rossman relieved Krol in the seventh and struck out two en route to his first save of the season.

The NERDS Herd scored both of their runs in the sixth inning. Designated hitter Ryan Stacy singled to left field to lead the frame off, and he scored soon after when catcher Justin Kunz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Right fielder Kevin Watson Jr. scored the other run after drawing a walk and crossing home plate on center fielder Ashton Creal's RBI groundout.

Second baseman Quintin Alexander had the only extra base hit for the NERDS Herd, smashing a double down the left field line in the fifth inning.

Bobby Milacki dealt for the Tully Monsters in his first start of the summer. The righthander pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out nine batters in the no decision.

James Whiteman pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Milacki, and Daniel Kight pitched two scoreless innings for the Tully Monsters to finish out the game.

The Tully Monsters made things interesting in the seventh inning, scoring a run and advancing the tying run to second base with no outs. First baseman Luke Mangieri doubled to left field, scoring right fielder Matthew Koehler. However, Rossman retired the next three batters after Mangieri in order to secure the tight NERDS Herd win.

With the win, the fourth-place NERDS Herd improved to 5-15 in the City of Champions Cup. Meanwhile, the Tully Monsters fell to 11-8 with the loss. The Tully Monsters play the Joliet Slammers on Thursday night in their next City of Champions Cup matchup, while the NERDS Herd play next against the Chicago Deep Dish on Friday night.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Tully Monsters 1 4 1 5

NERDS Herd 2 5 1 9

WP - Wes Albert (2-3)

LP - Austin Anderson (0-1)

SV - Bubby Rossman (1)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Wes Albert (5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 9 K)

