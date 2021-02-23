Liarakos Returns to Port Huron

Yianni Liarakos of the Port Huron Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the acquisition of Yianni Liarakos on loan from the Columbus River Dragons.

Liarakos spent the 2019-2020 FPHL with the River Dragons registering 13 goal and 35 assists in 39 games. Previously, he was a member of the Watertown Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers and has 58 goals and 98 assists in 128 FPHL games.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace believes the addition of Liarakos will boost, his teams' offense in the scoring department.

"Yianni is a guy that can put the puck in the net and set up scoring chances. Our offense was not strong in our first two games this season and we believe Yianni can help us in the offensive zone," Pace said. "He's played here before and knows how to play Prowlers hockey and we are excited to have him rejoin us."

You can catch Yianni Liarakos and the rest of the Port Huron Prowlers for their home opening weekend on February 26th and 27th as they face the Columbus River Dragons. You can purchase tickets at the McMorran Box Office or call 810-985-6166.

