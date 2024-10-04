Lexington Sporting Club USL Super League Team to Wear Pink Kits Sponsored by the UK Markey Cancer Center in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 4, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release









Amanda Allen in the Lexington Sporting Club pink kit

(Lexington Sporting Club) Amanda Allen in the Lexington Sporting Club pink kit(Lexington Sporting Club)

Lexington, KY - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Lexington Sporting Club's USL Super League team will take the field in special edition pink kits, sponsored by the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center, during their home match against Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, October 6, 2024. This initiative, aimed at raising awareness and supporting breast cancer research, further strengthens the collaboration between the club and the region's leading cancer care center.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Lexington Sporting Club on this meaningful project," said UK Markey Cancer Center Director B. Mark Evers, M.D. "These pink jerseys raise awareness on the field, and will help support Markey Cancer Center's breast cancer research, advancing our mission to improve patient care."

On Wednesday, October 9th, the signed, game worn pink kits will be sold on the LSC Team Shop website, with a portion of sales benefitting the UK Markey Cancer Center. This sale provides fans with the opportunity to own a piece of Lexington Sporting Club history while directly contributing to the fight against breast cancer.

"We are proud to wear pink for such an important cause," said Kim Shelton, CEO of Lexington Sporting Club. "Not only are we showing our solidarity with those affected by cancer, but we are also contributing to research and patient care through the auction of these kits. We invite our fans and the Lexington community to join us in making a difference."

The match will take place at the brand-new Lexington SC Stadium with kickoff at 4:00PM EST. Tickets are available now on the Lexington Sporting Club website.

Tickets for the Inaugural Super League season and the USL League One team are available for purchase online through the Lexington Sporting Club website. Be sure to secure your seats early to witness the excitement firsthand.

For more information about Lexington Sporting Club and its upcoming initiatives, please visit www.lexsporting.com.

Images from this story

