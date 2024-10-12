Lexington SC Kicks off Lengthy Road Trip at Spokane Zephyr FC

October 12, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

The Lexington SC Super League team huddle

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is set to hit the road in USL Super League action. The contest is set to take place at 5 p.m. ET from One Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington.

Lexington SC (0-4-2, 2 points) is coming off a second draw of the year against the league leaders in Carolina Ascent FC. The draw marked the second point in club history for the Greens and came in the exact same fashion as the first: a 1-1 draw with the LSC goal coming from a corner kick.

Spokane Zephyr FC (1-2-3, 6 points) will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss at home versus Dallas Trinity FC. Currently sitting at the No. 6 spot in the USL Super League table, Spokane is three points outside the current playoff line.

GAME NOTES

Lexington SC will be facing off with Spokane Zephyr FC for the first time in club history. Spokane is one of only two clubs in the USL Super League that the Greens have yet to face off against, with the other being DC Power FC.

LSC is led in its inaugural season by head coach Michael Dickey. Dickey is the club's first women's professional coach, with Michelle Rayner serving as women's sporting director and Ben Willis and Maren McCrary being Dickey's assistants.

While the Zephyr and the Greens have never faced off before, the Zephyr's male counterparts, Spokane Velocity FC, also play in the One Spokane Stadium, with LSC having made one singular trip to the venue during the USL League One season. LSC earned a 1-1 draw, meaning the Greens will head into One Spokane Stadium undefeated as a club in the venue.

Maddy Perez has excelled in creating opportunities, logging four assists on Lexington's seven total goals. Most recently, Perez's corner kick allowed Kim Mendez to score an equalizer in stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw against Carolina Ascent, marking the first ever point in women's Lexington SC Stadium history.

Taylor Aylmer is the woman to watch for Spokane Zephyr FC. With Spokane having scored six total goals all season, Aylmer has logged two of them (33%), making her the, as of now, most vital part of the Spokane attack. Whether its Sarah Cox or Bridgette Skiba, LSC has shown an ability to limit opposition goals in its last two matches and it will need to continue to do so if it hopes to be triumphant in the Pacific Northwest. Limiting Spokane scoring chances and shutting down Aylmer will be key for the Greens victory.

